Russian troops shell 4 communities in Sumy region: 27 explosions recorded

Russian occupants fired 6 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 27 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Military Administration, according to UNN.

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 6 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 27 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Myropil, Esman and Seredyno-Bud communities were shelled, - the statement said.

Details

Myropilska community: the enemy fired from self-propelled artillery (5 explosions).

Seredyno-Budska community: shelling with cannon artillery (1 explosion) and mortars (16 explosions).

Khotyn community: Russians dropped 3 mines on the territory of the community.

Esman community: mortar shelling was recorded (2 explosions).

Recall

According to a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Sumy region remains the region where the enemy is most active in sabotage. Attempts to infiltrate enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups are made there with some frequency.