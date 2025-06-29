$41.590.00
48.640.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian forces lost over 1,200 soldiers and 24 artillery systems in one day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

On June 28, the Russian army lost 1,220 military personnel and 24 artillery systems. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy's total losses have exceeded 1 million personnel.

Russian forces lost over 1,200 soldiers and 24 artillery systems in one day - General Staff

On June 28, Russian troops lost 1,220 soldiers and 24 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.06.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,018,940 (+1220) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10,976 (+6)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22,915 (+7)
        • artillery systems ‒ 29,689 (+24)
          • MLRS ‒ 1425 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1189 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 420 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 337 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 42,624 (+147)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3394 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 53,508 (+93)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3921 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Reminder

                              According to ISW analysts,  Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be prepared for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

                              Frontline situation: the enemy suffers devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff28.06.25, 23:27 • 4016 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Tesla
