Russian forces lost over 1,200 soldiers and 24 artillery systems in one day - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
On June 28, the Russian army lost 1,220 military personnel and 24 artillery systems. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy's total losses have exceeded 1 million personnel.
On June 28, Russian troops lost 1,220 soldiers and 24 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.06.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1,018,940 (+1220) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10,976 (+6)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 22,915 (+7)
- artillery systems ‒ 29,689 (+24)
- MLRS ‒ 1425 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1189 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 420 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 337 (0)
- UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 42,624 (+147)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3394 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 53,508 (+93)
- special equipment ‒ 3921 (+1)
Data is being updated.
Reminder
According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be prepared for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."
