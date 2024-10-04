Russian troops kill 75-year-old woman in Kherson with drone strike

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 49481 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101519 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164006 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136216 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142172 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180743 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112021 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171600 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104724 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141070 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140933 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 92733 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108404 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110522 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164005 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180742 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171599 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199002 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187987 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140933 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141070 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146015 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137482 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154410 views
Russian troops kill 75-year-old woman in Kherson with drone strike

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13882 views

The occupiers attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson from a drone. The attack killed a 75-year-old local resident who was fatally wounded.

Russian troops attacked Kherson with a drone, killing a 75-year-old local resident, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian troops killed another resident of Kherson. The occupants attacked Dniprovsky district with a drone, as a result of which a 75-year-old woman was fatally wounded," Prokudin said.

Addendum

Also, according to the Kherson RMA on Telegram, another local resident who was injured in the nighttime Russian shelling of Bilozerka turned to the hospital. The 66-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and a bruised arm. He was provided with medical care and released for outpatient treatment.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
khersonKherson

