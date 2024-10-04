Russian troops kill 75-year-old woman in Kherson with drone strike

Russian troops attacked Kherson with a drone, killing a 75-year-old local resident, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian troops killed another resident of Kherson. The occupants attacked Dniprovsky district with a drone, as a result of which a 75-year-old woman was fatally wounded," Prokudin said.

Addendum

Also, according to the Kherson RMA on Telegram, another local resident who was injured in the nighttime Russian shelling of Bilozerka turned to the hospital. The 66-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and a bruised arm. He was provided with medical care and released for outpatient treatment.