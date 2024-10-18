Russian troops fired 78 times at the border areas of Sumy region: a local resident is wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fired 78 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 126 explosions were recorded. A local resident was injured as a result of an FPV drone strike on a car.
During the day, the Russians fired 78 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 126 explosions were recorded. A local resident was injured. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.
Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Sveska, Druzhbivska, Seredina-Budska communities were shelled,
Details
Velykopysarivska community: FPV drones were used (4 explosions). A Gazelle car was damaged as a result of the attack. The enemy also fired mortars (2 explosions), launched multiple rocket launchers from a helicopter (10 explosions) and dropped explosive ammunition from a UAV (10 explosions).
Miropilska community: FPV drone strikes were conducted (5 explosions).
Shalyhyne community: 1 mine was dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.
Yunyukivska community: FPV drone attack (1 explosion), UAV attack (5 explosions), mortar attack (3 explosions).
Khotyn community: FPV drone strikes (8 explosions), launches of UAS (4 explosions), shelling (18 explosions), and the dropping of explosive munitions from a UAV (2 explosions) were recorded. A local resident, who was in a car at the time, was injured when an FPV drone hit a car.
Krasnopilska community: FPV drone strike (1 explosion), artillery shelling (13 explosions). Also, explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (2 explosions)
Esman community: Russians attacked with mortars (1 explosion), artillery (8 explosions), FPV drone (1 explosion).
Sveska community: an FPV drone strike was carried out (1 explosion).
Druzhbivka community: 5 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community.
Seredyna Budka community: FPV drone strikes (5 explosions).
Bilopilska community: explosive devices were dropped from UAVs (10 explosions), 3 FPV drones were attacked (3 explosions).
Novoslobidska community: FPV drone strikes were recorded (3 explosions).
