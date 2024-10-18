In Kherson, Russians attacked utility workers with a drone: five men were injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops dropped explosives from a UAV on utility workers in Kherson. Five men sustained explosive injuries and wounds and were taken to the hospital.
In Kherson, Russians attacked employees of the regional municipal emergency rescue service with a UAV, injuring five men, UNN reports, citing the Kherson RMA.
"Five men, 44, 24, 41, 43 and 47 years old, were injured as a result of the explosive drop from the drone. They sustained explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds to their limbs and torso," the statement said.
According to the RMA, all the victims were taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical care.
