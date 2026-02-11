Russian troops attacked railway infrastructure in Sumy region, a depot and a carriage caught fire

In Sumy region, Russian troops again attacked railway infrastructure in Konotop district with UAVs. According to the State Emergency Service, a depot building and a carriage caught fire, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers were repeatedly forced to suspend operations and retreat to safe places.

Despite the difficult security situation, all fires were extinguished. No information about injuries has been received.

