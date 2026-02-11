$43.090.06
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 6004 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 7306 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
02:43 PM • 11414 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 18805 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 15713 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 19763 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 31374 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24279 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 38614 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
Publications
Russian troops attacked railway infrastructure in Sumy region, a depot and a carriage caught fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

In Sumy region, Russian troops attacked railway infrastructure in Konotop district with UAVs. A depot building and a carriage caught fire, but all fires were extinguished.

Russian troops attacked railway infrastructure in Sumy region, a depot and a carriage caught fire

In Sumy region, Russian troops again attacked railway infrastructure in Konotop district with UAVs. According to the State Emergency Service, a depot building and a carriage caught fire, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers were repeatedly forced to suspend operations and retreat to safe places.

Despite the difficult security situation, all fires were extinguished. No information about injuries has been received.

Ukrzaliznytsia changes train routes in Sumy region due to shelling threat: all details and new service to Kharkiv10.02.26, 20:29 • 4144 views

Antonina Tumanova

