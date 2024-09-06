Russian troops attacked Komyshany in Kherson region in the morning: a woman was wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled Komyshany, a 72-year-old woman was wounded, the Kherson RMA reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Around 10:00, the occupation forces attacked Komyshany. A 72-year-old woman who was on the street came under enemy fire. She received an explosive injury, contusion and shrapnel wound to her lower back - RMA reported on Telegram.

The woman was reportedly taken to a hospital for medical care.

In Kherson region Russian troops hit a kindergarten with KABs in the morning, 4 wounded in 24 hours