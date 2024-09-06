Russian troops attacked Komyshany in Kherson region in the morning: a woman was wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled Komyshany. A 72-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury, contusion and a lower back injury. The victim was taken to the hospital.
Around 10:00, the occupation forces attacked Komyshany. A 72-year-old woman who was on the street came under enemy fire. She received an explosive injury, contusion and shrapnel wound to her lower back
The woman was reportedly taken to a hospital for medical care.
