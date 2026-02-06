$43.140.03
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 3122 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 7662 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 42155 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 43639 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 34909 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 47888 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 87084 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 34098 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 31240 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23587 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in Poltava region, fires broke out - State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Russian occupation forces struck the industrial infrastructure of Myrhorod district. Fires broke out on the territory of the industrial facility, which were extinguished with the help of the State Emergency Service and fire trains. There were no casualties.

Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in Poltava region, fires broke out - State Emergency Service

Russian occupation forces launched an attack on the industrial infrastructure of Myrhorod district in Poltava region. As a result of the attack, fires broke out at several locations on the territory of the industrial facility. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to official data, firefighters have already completely extinguished the flames. Equipment and personnel of the State Emergency Service units of Poltava region were involved in extinguishing the fire.

No one was injured as a result of the strikes and subsequent fires. Specialists continue to work at the scene to finally record the consequences of the hit. The situation in the district remains under the control of the relevant services.

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district: a couple killed06.02.26, 05:36 • 4142 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
State Emergency Service of Ukraine