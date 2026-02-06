Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in Poltava region, fires broke out - State Emergency Service

Russian occupation forces launched an attack on the industrial infrastructure of Myrhorod district in Poltava region. As a result of the attack, fires broke out at several locations on the territory of the industrial facility. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to official data, firefighters have already completely extinguished the flames. Equipment and personnel of the State Emergency Service units of Poltava region were involved in extinguishing the fire.

No one was injured as a result of the strikes and subsequent fires. Specialists continue to work at the scene to finally record the consequences of the hit. The situation in the district remains under the control of the relevant services.

