Russian troops attack Kherson region: civilians and medics wounded

Russian troops continue to shell Kherson region. In the evening, on August 27, two men were wounded in the region. In addition, a person and a team of medics who were on their way to help came under fire in Kherson. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson RMA and the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko.

Details

In particular, at about seven o'clock in the evening, the occupiers attacked the residents of Kindiyka with a drone.

Two men, aged 39 and 65, were injured when the drone dropped explosives. They both suffered mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to the chest. The victims were hospitalized for medical treatment - RMA summarized.

In addition, in Dniprovsky district of Kherson, a 63-year-old man sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds as a result of an enemy drone attack.

An ambulance crew rushing to help a wounded man in Dniprovsky district of the city came under enemy fire. Three medical workers were injured. They have blast trauma and contusion. Damaged car - said the head of the Kherson city military administration

