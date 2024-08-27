Russians hit Kherson again in the morning: three wounded

Russian forces attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson this morning, injuring three civilians. A 64-year-old man received shrapnel wounds due to enemy shelling, and a 62-year-old man and a 23-year-old girl were injured by a drone attack, according to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson RMA and the head of the Kherson CMA, UNN reports.

Details

"Around 11:30, Russian troops once again attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Due to the enemy shelling, a 64-year-old man received multiple shrapnel wounds to his arms and legs. The victim went to the hospital on his own. He is receiving medical assistance," RMA reported on Telegram.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson CMA, also reported on Telegram that a 62-year-old man was hospitalized. He received an explosive injury and multiple fragmentary wounds as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone in the Dniprovsky district of the city. At the time of the racist attack, the victim was in a car.

Later, according to the RMA, a 23-year-old girl who suffered from a Russian drone attack in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson turned to the hospital. She was diagnosed with blast trauma and an acute stress reaction. The victim is under medical supervision.

Missile destroyed in Kherson region, one killed and 10 wounded in enemy strikes