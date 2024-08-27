ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126365 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131070 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215311 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162271 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158251 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145270 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207528 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112638 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195090 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105212 views

Russians hit Kherson again in the morning: three wounded

Russians hit Kherson again in the morning: three wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19227 views

Russian troops attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson this morning, injuring three civilians. A 64-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds due to enemy shelling, while a 62-year-old man and a 23-year-old girl were injured by a drone attack.

Russian forces attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson this morning, injuring three civilians. A 64-year-old man received shrapnel wounds due to enemy shelling, and a 62-year-old man and a 23-year-old girl were injured by a drone attack, according to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson RMA and the head of the Kherson CMA, UNN reports.

Details

"Around 11:30, Russian troops once again attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Due to the enemy shelling, a 64-year-old man received multiple shrapnel wounds to his arms and legs. The victim went to the hospital on his own. He is receiving medical assistance," RMA reported on Telegram.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson CMA, also reported on Telegram that a 62-year-old man was hospitalized. He received an explosive injury and multiple fragmentary wounds as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone in the Dniprovsky district of the city. At the time of the racist attack, the victim was in a car.

Later, according to the RMA, a 23-year-old girl who suffered from a Russian drone attack in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson turned to the hospital. She was diagnosed with blast trauma and an acute stress reaction. The victim is under medical supervision.

Missile destroyed in Kherson region, one killed and 10 wounded in enemy strikes27.08.24, 09:00 • 20470 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

