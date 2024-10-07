Russian troops attack Kharkiv and the region, there are victims

On Sunday night, Russians attacked Kharkiv and the region with anti-aircraft guns, three people were injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and RMA Head Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Around 23:10, a hit was recorded in the forest park of the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. There were no casualties, - Sinegubov said.

It is also noted that at 23:15, the occupants hit Cherkaska Lozova with a KAB. A private house was damaged. Preliminary, 3 people were injured. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Recall

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov previously reported that Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with guided missiles. According to preliminary reports, the strikes hit a forest belt within the city.