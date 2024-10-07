Russian troops attack Kharkiv and the region, there are victims

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 49303 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101508 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163986 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136208 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142169 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138578 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180732 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112021 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171590 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104724 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141062 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140923 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 92677 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108395 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110510 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163986 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180732 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171590 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198995 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187980 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140923 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141062 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146014 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137481 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154409 views
Russian troops attack Kharkiv and the region, there are victims

Russian troops attack Kharkiv and the region, there are victims

 • 18372 views

In the evening, the Russians attacked Kharkiv and the region with guided aerial bombs. A hit was recorded in the forest park and Cherkaska Lozova, a private house was damaged, and three people were injured.

On Sunday night, Russians attacked Kharkiv and the region with anti-aircraft guns, three people were injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and RMA Head Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Around 23:10, a hit was recorded in the forest park of the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. There were no casualties,

- Sinegubov said.

It is also noted that at 23:15, the occupants hit Cherkaska Lozova with a KAB. A private house was damaged. Preliminary, 3 people were injured. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov previously reported that Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with guided missiles. According to preliminary reports, the strikes hit a forest belt within the city.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ihor-terekhovIhor Terekhov
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising