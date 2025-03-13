Russian troops are massively shelling Kherson - MBA
On the night of March 13, Russian troops carried out massive shelling of Kherson. The head of the MBA called on residents of the city to remain in shelters for their safety.
On the night of March 13, Russian invaders launched massive strikes on Kherson. Residents are asked to stay in shelters. This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.
Kherson is under massive enemy fire!
Mrachko urged residents of Kherson not to leave shelters for their safety due to Russian strikes on the city.
Let us remind you
On March 12, Russian occupiers attacked a 61-year-old Kherson resident on the balcony with a drone. The man was hospitalized with numerous injuries, and doctors assess his condition as moderate.