"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 24229 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 04:04 PM • 27275 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
November 24, 02:30 PM • 25495 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 26541 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 38533 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 33996 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:04 PM • 17767 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM • 14596 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 12333 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian Taganrog suffered an air attack: an aircraft factory is probably on fire - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On the night of November 25, Russian Taganrog was attacked from the air, an aircraft factory was probably hit. A powerful fire broke out at the site, there are assumptions about the ignition of aviation fuel and an aircraft.

On the night of Tuesday, November 25, the Russian city of Taganrog was attacked from the air. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the strike likely hit an aircraft factory in Taganrog, and a powerful fire broke out at the scene.

There are assumptions that aviation fuel is burning at the airfield in Taganrog.

- reads one of the messages.

"Locals report that a plane is down," another post states.

Recall

On the night of Tuesday, Russian air defense forces, during a drone attack on the Krasnodar Krai, hit a residential building in the city of Gelendzhik with a missile. The local airport's operations were restricted in the evening. Russian media also reported that Novorossiysk was under a massive attack, and explosions were heard in Tuapse, Anapa, and Krasnodar.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents