Russian Taganrog suffered an air attack: an aircraft factory is probably on fire - media
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of November 25, Russian Taganrog was attacked from the air, an aircraft factory was probably hit. A powerful fire broke out at the site, there are assumptions about the ignition of aviation fuel and an aircraft.
On the night of Tuesday, November 25, the Russian city of Taganrog was attacked from the air. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
Details
It is noted that the strike likely hit an aircraft factory in Taganrog, and a powerful fire broke out at the scene.
There are assumptions that aviation fuel is burning at the airfield in Taganrog.
"Locals report that a plane is down," another post states.
Recall
On the night of Tuesday, Russian air defense forces, during a drone attack on the Krasnodar Krai, hit a residential building in the city of Gelendzhik with a missile. The local airport's operations were restricted in the evening. Russian media also reported that Novorossiysk was under a massive attack, and explosions were heard in Tuapse, Anapa, and Krasnodar.
