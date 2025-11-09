An explosion occurred in Taganrog: part of the city was left without power

An explosion occurred in Taganrog, Russia, which caused a fire and an emergency shutdown of a high-voltage power line. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

According to preliminary data, the fire broke out in the area of the former plant of LLC "Taganrog Automobile Plant". This is a former Russian company that assembled passenger and commercial vehicles of various brands at the facilities of the Taganrog Combine Harvester Plant in 1997-2014.

As a result, electricity disappeared in some areas of the city. Corresponding photos and videos appeared online.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on the night of November 9, a local thermal power plant in Voronezh, Russia, was attacked. This led to a power outage in a number of buildings.