Russian strikes on Kharkiv: hits in two districts, casualties reported

In Kharkiv, after the Russian attack, hits were recorded in Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts. So far, two people have been reported injured, UNN reports, citing RMA head Oleh Syniehubov and the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov.

“According to preliminary data, the hits were in Sloboda and Osnoviansk districts,” wrote Oleh Syniehubov.

“We have information about two people who were injured upon arrival,” added Igor Terekhov.

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops carried out two strikes with guided missiles in Kharkiv.

