Russians shell two villages in Kharkiv region: two dead, at least five wounded

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled Kivsharivka today, September 20 , resulting in two deaths and at least two more wounded. The Russian army also shelled the village of Ivashky with mortar fire, injuring three people. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

At about 14:00, the occupants fired mortar shells at the village of Ivashky, Zolochiv community. As a result of seven strikes, a man and a woman sustained moderate injuries, and another man sustained light injuries - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy shelling damaged a house and a car.

After 15:00, the occupiers struck Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district.