Russians shell two villages in Kharkiv region: two dead, at least five wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Kivsharivka and Ivashky in the Kharkiv region. The attacks killed two civilians and injured five others with varying degrees of severity.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled Kivsharivka today, September 20 , resulting in two deaths and at least two more wounded. The Russian army also shelled the village of Ivashky with mortar fire, injuring three people. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
At about 14:00, the occupants fired mortar shells at the village of Ivashky, Zolochiv community. As a result of seven strikes, a man and a woman sustained moderate injuries, and another man sustained light injuries
According to him, the enemy shelling damaged a house and a car.
After 15:00, the occupiers struck Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district.
At this moment, we know about two civilian casualties - a 43-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, at least two women were injured. Details are being established