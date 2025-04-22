Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: one person died, 22 injured, including three children

As a result of the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims has increased to 22, including three children, one person died, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov announced on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.

One person died, 22 were injured. The number of victims of the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia has increased. Among the injured are three children. All of them are hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. - Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the victims are receiving all the necessary assistance.

The SES showed the consequences of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier it was known about 15 victims in the city due to the Russian strike.

