Russian strike on Vovchansk: rescuers save a cat

During the liquidation of the Russian attack on Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, rescuers saved a cat whose owner was killed by a blow. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

In the destroyed house where a 40-year-old woman died, rescuers found her cat while clearing the rubble.

The furry animal was miraculously not crushed by a floor beam. Rescuers lifted the heavy structure and removed the animal from the deadly trap - the SES said in a statement.

Previously

As reported by UNN, today at 10:00 Russian troops struck Vovchansk with a guided missile. A woman was killed as a result of a direct hit to a private house.