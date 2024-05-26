Russian strike on the Epicenter in Kharkiv: the number of victims has risen to 16

The death toll from the Russian attack on the Epicenter shopping mall in Kharkiv has risen to 16 people. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, there are already 16 dead. Data is being updated - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian strike on the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv claimed the lives of 15 people, 16 people are missing. Biological samples were taken from 10 citizens and their relatives who have already contacted the police. Three of the victims have been identified.