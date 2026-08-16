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Russian strike on Sumy region on August 16 — two killed, people wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

At night on August 16, Russian forces attacked the Sumy region, killing two men. Women aged 50 and 71 were wounded.

Russian strike on Sumy region on August 16 — two killed, people wounded
Photo: t.me/hryhorov_oleg

As a result of Russian strikes on Sumy region during the night of August 16, two people were killed and there were casualties. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

According to Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, an enemy drone deliberately struck a civilian car in Sumy. A 59-year-old man was killed, and his wife was taken to hospital with injuries.

In the Sumy community, a 59-year-old man was killed when an enemy drone struck a car; a 50-year-old woman sustained injuries and trauma. In the Velykopysarivska community, a 51-year-old man was killed as a result of an enemy drone strike. In the Seredyna-Buda community, a 71-year-old woman was injured in an attack by an enemy UAV

- the regional administration reported.

Russian occupiers also used mortars, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs against the territory of Sumy region.

It will be recalled

The number of people injured as a result of Russian strikes on Kyiv during the night of August 16 increased to 3.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies