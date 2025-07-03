Russian strike on Poltava: consequences shown

In Poltava, one of the fires that occurred as a result of the morning Russian attack on the city was localized, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported and showed the consequences of the enemy strike, UNN writes.

"As a result of the morning Russian shelling of the city, fires broke out in separate buildings. SES units are working at the sites," the SES reported.

According to preliminary data from the State Emergency Service, 2 people died and 10 were injured. Emergency workers rescued 10 people.

"One of the fires has been localized. Rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the shelling," the State Emergency Service indicated.

Recall

Today, July 3, in the morning, the Poltava community was subjected to a massive attack by Russian drones.

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on July 3, around 9:00 a.m., the enemy attacked Poltava, causing fires in the building of the Poltava City TCC and on the territory of a private residential building near the regional TCC.

2 people died, 11 were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Poltava community, and civilian infrastructure was damaged, the OVA reported.