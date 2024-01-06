Russian strike on Pokrovsk: six people wounded, two more may be under rubble

In the evening, the occupants shelled Donetsk region. At least 6 people were wounded in the shelling of Pokrovsk, houses in the city were destroyed, said the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

According to Mr. Filashkin, at least 6 people were wounded in the shelling of Pokrovsk. Probably, 2 more people are still under the rubble, one of them has already been pulled out of the rubble.

"The private sector of the city was hit - 6 houses were destroyed. Authorities, police and rescuers are working at the scene," said Filashkin.

In addition, a fire broke out in Rivne in the Myrnohrad community. The Russians shelled a house with a family of 6 people, the circumstances of the shelling are under investigation.

In Zvirove, Pokrovske community, 6 private houses were damaged.

Recall

A 56-year-old man was wounded in Kherson region. As reported in the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the wounded man was hospitalized.