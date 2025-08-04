$41.710.00
Russian strike on Nikopol region: there are wounded and destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

Russian troops attacked Nikopol district on August 3 and 4, using drones and artillery. Three people were injured, a transport enterprise was damaged.

Russian strike on Nikopol region: there are wounded and destruction

On Sunday, August 3, and Monday, August 4, Russians attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region. They used FPV drones, dropped ammunition from UAVs, and shelled with artillery. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrov communities came under enemy fire. Three people were wounded, all were taken to the hospital.

Women aged 40 and 46 are in moderate condition

- Lysak wrote.

He clarified that due to the artillery shelling of Marhanets, which occurred yesterday evening, a transport enterprise was damaged. At the same time, the Defense Forces destroyed 2 drones in the sky over the region.

Recall

On the night of August 4, Russian occupiers attacked Odesa region with attack drones, damaging a radio market and a disused dormitory.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle