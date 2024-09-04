ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Russian strike on Lviv: mayor tells about the dead

Russian strike on Lviv: mayor tells about the dead

Seven civilians were killed in the Russian attack on Lviv. The mayor of the city, Andriy Sadovyi, announced the names and ages of the victims, including a 7-year-old girl.

Seven people - a man, five women and a 7-year-old girl - were killed in the Russian attack on Lviv, the city's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, said on Wednesday, UNN reports

Details 

According to Sadovyi, Lviv lost seven of its residents today:

  •  Emilia Bazylevych -7 years old 
  • Daryna Bazylevych - 18 years old 
  • Yaryna Bazylevych - 21 years old
  • Yevhenia Bazylevych - 43 years old
  •  Demydova Irina - 52 years old
  • Pogoretsky Oleksandr - 54 years old
  • Yuriy Arabsky - 55 years old

Additions

Lviv declares September 5 a day of mourning in memory of the victims of the attack on the city, which killed seven people. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

