Russian strike on Lviv: mayor tells about the dead
Kyiv • UNN
Seven civilians were killed in the Russian attack on Lviv. The mayor of the city, Andriy Sadovyi, announced the names and ages of the victims, including a 7-year-old girl.
Seven people - a man, five women and a 7-year-old girl - were killed in the Russian attack on Lviv, the city's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, said on Wednesday, UNN reports .
Details
According to Sadovyi, Lviv lost seven of its residents today:
- Emilia Bazylevych -7 years old
- Daryna Bazylevych - 18 years old
- Yaryna Bazylevych - 21 years old
- Yevhenia Bazylevych - 43 years old
- Demydova Irina - 52 years old
- Pogoretsky Oleksandr - 54 years old
- Yuriy Arabsky - 55 years old
Additions
Lviv declares September 5 a day of mourning in memory of the victims of the attack on the city, which killed seven people.