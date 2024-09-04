Russian strike on Lviv: mayor tells about the dead

Seven people - a man, five women and a 7-year-old girl - were killed in the Russian attack on Lviv, the city's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, said on Wednesday, UNN reports .

Details

According to Sadovyi, Lviv lost seven of its residents today:

Emilia Bazylevych -7 years old

Daryna Bazylevych - 18 years old

Yaryna Bazylevych - 21 years old

Yevhenia Bazylevych - 43 years old

Demydova Irina - 52 years old

Pogoretsky Oleksandr - 54 years old

Yuriy Arabsky - 55 years old

Additions



Lviv declares September 5 a day of mourning in memory of the victims of the attack on the city, which killed seven people.