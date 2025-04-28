Russian strike on Kyiv on April 24 claimed the lives of 13 people: a wounded man died in the hospital

A man who suffered from an enemy attack by the Russian Federation on Thursday, April 24, died in Kyiv from burns. Thus, the total number of deaths as a result of this enemy strike has risen to 13 people. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"A 45-year-old man has just died in the hospital from burns sustained in the enemy attack on April 24. He is survived by a minor daughter and a 6-year-old adopted grandson. Their house was completely destroyed," Tkachenko said.

Thus, the number of deaths as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv has risen to 13 people.

"In total, the enemy took the lives of 13 people. My condolences to family and friends," Tkachenko said.

Addendum

Earlier, UNN reported that in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, rescuers dismantled 1280 cubic meters of garbage and evacuated 9 cars after the attack of the Russian Federation. Robotic equipment was used to clear the rubble.