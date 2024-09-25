Russian strike on Kramatorsk: two people killed, children among the wounded

At least 2 people have already been killed as a result of a Russian strike on Kramatorsk. Another 12 were injured, including children. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

Filashkin said that in the afternoon, the Russians dropped three guided bombs on the city.

As of 17:30, 2 people were killed in Kramatorsk. (...) at least 12 wounded. Three children are among the wounded - said the head of the RMA.

According to him, the crime scene is currently being examined.

Recall

The police of Donetsk region said that on September 25 , Russian troops struck Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, there were casualties, partially destroyed multi-storey buildings.