Russian strike on Kharkiv district: three children among the injured
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv district, three children aged 2, 5 and 15 were wounded after a Russian strike. They suffered an acute stress reaction, and private houses were also damaged.
