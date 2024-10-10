Russian strike on Kharkiv district: three children among the injured

In the village of Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv district, 3 children aged 2, 5 and 15 were injured in a Russian strike, and private houses were damaged, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

