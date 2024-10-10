Russians strike at Kharkiv district: five wounded

Russian troops attacked the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv district, injuring five people, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

