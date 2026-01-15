Russian strike leaves over 400,000 Kharkiv residents without electricity and heating - Zelenskyy

As a result of today's Russian strike on Kharkiv, more than 400,000 people were left without electricity and heat. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Presidential Office, Zelenskyy informed about Russian attacks on the energy sector and all critical infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as on residential buildings.

Just today, the Russians struck Kharkiv, as a result of which more than 400,000 people were left without electricity and heat. - the Presidential Office quotes Zelenskyy's words.

Inspected the consequences of enemy attacks on Kyiv and discussed the support program: Svyrydenko met with the head of the IMF

Recall

As reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Russia destroyed a large critical energy infrastructure facility in Kharkiv.