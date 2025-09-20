Russian strike in Chernihiv region claims life of woman, 6 injured including medics: consequences shown

Chernihiv region was attacked by Russian drones at night, a woman was killed, and six more people were injured, including an ambulance driver and two medics, the National Police reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"On the night of September 20, Russians attacked Chernihiv region with drones. Near one of the villages in Chernihiv district, 6 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack," the police reported.

As noted, the driver of a civilian car and two of his passengers, who were driving on the highway at the time, as well as the driver of an emergency medical service and two medics who came to help the injured, were affected. The injured were hospitalized and are receiving medical care.

"In the Borznyan community of Nizhyn district, a 62-year-old local resident died, a fire broke out on the territory of the household," the police said.

Addition

According to data from the head of the Chernihiv OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, over the past day, the enemy shelled 20 settlements in Chernihiv region. 42 strikes. As a result of enemy attacks, 1 person died and 8 were injured during the day.