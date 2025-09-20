$41.250.05
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
04:00 AM • 22607 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 34559 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 39887 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 34615 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 42136 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 54354 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 31802 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 44304 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 40579 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Publications
Exclusives
Russian strike in Chernihiv region claims life of woman, 6 injured including medics: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

On the night of September 20, Chernihiv region was hit by Russian drones. A 62-year-old woman was killed, and six people were injured, including an ambulance driver and two medics.

Russian strike in Chernihiv region claims life of woman, 6 injured including medics: consequences shown

Chernihiv region was attacked by Russian drones at night, a woman was killed, and six more people were injured, including an ambulance driver and two medics, the National Police reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"On the night of September 20, Russians attacked Chernihiv region with drones. Near one of the villages in Chernihiv district, 6 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack," the police reported.

As noted, the driver of a civilian car and two of his passengers, who were driving on the highway at the time, as well as the driver of an emergency medical service and two medics who came to help the injured, were affected. The injured were hospitalized and are receiving medical care.

"In the Borznyan community of Nizhyn district, a 62-year-old local resident died, a fire broke out on the territory of the household," the police said.

Addition

According to data from the head of the Chernihiv OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, over the past day, the enemy shelled 20 settlements in Chernihiv region. 42 strikes. As a result of enemy attacks, 1 person died and 8 were injured during the day.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast