Russian special services are directly involved and interested in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war - analyst

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal
10:23 AM • 2036 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 11738 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

08:02 AM • 30863 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 37658 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 37811 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 36224 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 31269 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 58589 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 58838 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42703 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
5.9m/s
23%
753 mm
Popular news

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

April 29, 02:17 AM • 26344 views

Warm weather returns to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

April 29, 03:48 AM • 14780 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 18499 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 20077 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 11313 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 30863 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 37658 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 37811 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 36224 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 40193 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Mark Carney

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Canada

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 25239 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 45121 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 44432 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 151240 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 64720 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Signal

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Eurofighter Typhoon

Brent Crude

Russian special services are directly involved and interested in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war - analyst

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2682 views

The analyst stated that not only prison guards, but also representatives of the FSB are involved in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war. This indicates a systemic policy of Russia and requires international punishment.

Russian special services are directly involved and interested in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war - analyst

Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian prisons are tortured not only by employees of these institutions, but also by representatives of the Federal Security Service of Russia. This indicates that the torture of prisoners of war is a deliberate policy of the aggressor state, explained Vladyslav Gavrylov, an analyst at the Media Initiative for Human Rights, reports UNN.

Details

During interrogations, not only employees of the federal penal system do this (torture prisoners - ed.), but also representatives of the FSB and the Investigative Committee. There is such a department M of the FSB of the Russian Federation, which oversees the prison system of Russia. That is, the special services of Russia are directly involved and interested in this system of torture and interrogation of prisoners of war

- Gavrylov explained.

According to Gavrylov, all this indicates that the torture of prisoners of war is part of the policy of the Russian authorities, for which the aggressor state must be held responsible.

This allows us to certify that this is indeed a current, systemic and well-thought-out policy of the Russian Federation, which it commits consciously and, accordingly, must incur all international punishments that may be

- the analyst noted.

Addition

Ukraine calls for an investigation into war crimes after a video appeared execution of Ukrainian prisoners by Russian troops. These actions are a war crime that must be investigated.

Horrific video from The Associated Press. Russian occupiers execute four Ukrainian prisoners of war after they surrendered. Such executions have become systemic, but each of them is striking in its brutality

- writes Tyhiy.

Centers support for families of prisoners of war and missing persons have started operating in Ukraine. Assistance will be provided by regional representatives and other specialists.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$63.89
Bitcoin
$94,995.50
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$30.90
Золото
$3,318.79
Ethereum
$1,831.79