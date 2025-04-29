Russian special services are directly involved and interested in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war - analyst

Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian prisons are tortured not only by employees of these institutions, but also by representatives of the Federal Security Service of Russia. This indicates that the torture of prisoners of war is a deliberate policy of the aggressor state, explained Vladyslav Gavrylov, an analyst at the Media Initiative for Human Rights, reports UNN.

Details

During interrogations, not only employees of the federal penal system do this (torture prisoners - ed.), but also representatives of the FSB and the Investigative Committee. There is such a department M of the FSB of the Russian Federation, which oversees the prison system of Russia. That is, the special services of Russia are directly involved and interested in this system of torture and interrogation of prisoners of war - Gavrylov explained.

According to Gavrylov, all this indicates that the torture of prisoners of war is part of the policy of the Russian authorities, for which the aggressor state must be held responsible.

This allows us to certify that this is indeed a current, systemic and well-thought-out policy of the Russian Federation, which it commits consciously and, accordingly, must incur all international punishments that may be - the analyst noted.

Addition

Ukraine calls for an investigation into war crimes after a video appeared execution of Ukrainian prisoners by Russian troops. These actions are a war crime that must be investigated.

Horrific video from The Associated Press. Russian occupiers execute four Ukrainian prisoners of war after they surrendered. Such executions have become systemic, but each of them is striking in its brutality - writes Tyhiy.

Centers support for families of prisoners of war and missing persons have started operating in Ukraine. Assistance will be provided by regional representatives and other specialists.