The Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, from where "shahids" are launched in Ukraine, is under attack by drones. This is reported by Astra with reference to local residents, UNN reports.

According to residents of the Kuban city, drones attacked the airport area.

The information about the attack on Prymorsko-Akhtarsk was confirmed by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Center.

"Arrivals in Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, from where Russia is constantly launching shahids," Kovalenko said.