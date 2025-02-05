Primorsko-Akhtarsk, from where the Russian Federation launches shaheeds, is under attack: there are probably arrivals
Kyiv • UNN
Drones attacked the area of the airport in Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, from where Russia launches “chekheds” into Ukraine. The attack was confirmed by local residents and the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center, Andriy Kovalenko.
The Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, from where "shahids" are launched in Ukraine, is under attack by drones. This is reported by Astra with reference to local residents, UNN reports.
According to residents of the Kuban city, drones attacked the airport area.
The information about the attack on Prymorsko-Akhtarsk was confirmed by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Center.
"Arrivals in Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, from where Russia is constantly launching shahids," Kovalenko said.