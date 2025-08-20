Russian schools are massively teaching children to operate drones - British intelligence

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10424 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 11946 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22769 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM • 92574 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 37671 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 38223 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 37805 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161307 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 138720 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 122194 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
41%
745mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit07:31 AM • 5778 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - Politico07:40 AM • 7900 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25636 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 18603 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15603 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 3494 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10427 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22770 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 92583 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161315 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 194 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 424 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 3002 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15714 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25776 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
United States dollar
Medicinal products
Hryvnia

Russian schools are massively teaching children to operate drones - British intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1166 views

The Ministry of Defence of Great Britain reports that in over 500 schools and 30 colleges in Russia, children are being taught the operation and technical basics of unmanned aerial vehicles. This initiative is part of Russia's plan to train one million UAV specialists by 2030.

Russian schools are massively teaching children to operate drones - British intelligence

In over 500 schools in Russia, children and teenagers are taught the operation and technical basics of unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, similar training takes place in 30 colleges with practical training centers, the UK Ministry of Defense reports in a new report based on intelligence data, writes UNN.

Details

"According to open sources, Russian children and youth are being taught and trained in the operation and technical basics of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in over 500 schools in Russia, as well as in 30 colleges with practical training centers," the report says.

The British Ministry of Defense reported that more than 2,500 teachers have been trained to teach in this field. These actions, it is indicated, are part of the intention announced in May 2024 by the Minister of Education and Science of Russia, Valery Falkov, to train one million UAS control specialists by 2030.

"On June 12, 2025, Russian President Putin also reportedly stated that a separate unit of specialized unmanned aerial systems forces within the Russian armed forces is currently being developed and deployed," the report says.

"The training and instruction of Russian children and youth in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is a notable step in the very likely continued militarization of Russian education, which has intensified since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022," the UK Ministry of Defense noted.

"Along with Putin's stated statement, this also highlights the constantly growing importance of UAVs in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, as well as Russia's almost certain intention to significantly increase both its proficiency in using UAVs and the volume and scale of its capabilities in the long term," the British Ministry of Defense reported.

Addition

As reported, the Kremlin's propaganda project "Conversations about important things" has been extended to kindergartens since September 1, with lessons justifying the "SVO" and glorifying Russian military personnel.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Education
X Corp.
Child
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle