russian regions under UAV attack: military unit hit in siberia, explosions also reported in murmansk region

In the Irkutsk region, residents report explosions and thick smoke, and the governor of the region, Igor Kobzev, also announced on his Telegram channel an attack by an unknown number of drones on objects in the territory of a military unit in Siberia.

Also, in the Murmansk region, eyewitnesses report sounds of explosions, recording a pillar of smoke.

The governor of the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation, Igor Kobzev, confirmed the UAV attack on his social media channel. It is indicated that UAVs attacked a military unit. According to the TG channel Baza, residents of Usolye-Sibirskoye (this is the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation) are reporting a mass UAV attack.

According to Russian media, the "Belaya" airbase, where Tu-22M3 supersonic bombers are based (the village is the average of the Usolsky district of the Irkutsk region), was "attacked by unknown drones."

"One drop was on an old building in Novomaltinsk. The exact number of UAVs has not yet been counted. .. We held an operational headquarters. I left for the Usolsky district," the governor added.

Also, something is exploding and burning in the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation - eyewitnesses filmed a huge column of smoke. According to the Telegram channel "Murmansk Now", it is not only about a huge column of smoke, but also about the sounds of explosions.

The SBU is conducting a large-scale special operation to destroy enemy aircraft in the rear of the Russian Federation called "Pavutyna". More than 40 aircraft have already been hit, including A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3.