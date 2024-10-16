russian propagandists spread fake news about “atrocities” committed by the Ukrainian military in kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the fake that the Ukrainian military allegedly tortured civilians in the kursk region. The enemy propaganda changed the text of the original post in a photo editor to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Fakes about the Ukrainian military allegedly torturing russian civilians are spread by enemy propaganda. The Center for Countering Disinformation denies this, UNN reports.
Details
It is reported that the enemy channels are spreading a fake that Ukrainian soldiers from the 61st separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly "boasted" in the network with a photo showing "tortured civilians of the kursk region who resisted".
Having verified the original post, the Center reports that russian propagandists changed its text in a photo editor to distort the content and present the Ukrainian military in a negative light
They added that such lies are aimed at discrediting the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who are performing combat missions in the kursk region.
Recall
The Center for Countering Disinformation denied russian claims that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used chemical weapons under the guise of smoke shells. Ukraine adheres to the Chemical Weapons Convention, and russia has not provided evidence of its allegations.
