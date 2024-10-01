PACE adopts resolution on ROC and sanctions against Russian propaganda

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
PACE adopts resolution on ROC and sanctions against Russian propaganda

PACE adopts resolution on ROC and sanctions against Russian propaganda

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14474 views

PACE adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against Russian state media and propagandists. The document also recognizes the Russian Orthodox Church as an instrument of Russian influence and propaganda.

PACE has adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against Russian propagandists and state media in Russia, as well as recognizing the Russian Orthodox Church as an instrument of Russian influence and propaganda. This was stated by a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Yevhenia Kravchuk, UNN reports.

Details

The resolution “Propaganda and Freedom of Information in Europe” was adopted with 117 votes in favor! 

- Kravchuk said in her post. 

She explained that the document enshrines that Council of Europe member states must defend themselves against all forms of propaganda, including propaganda for war, incitement to genocide and other international crimes, hatred, terrorism and discrimination. 

They should also be able to counteract and neutralize propaganda that contradicts the fundamental values of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Kravchuk emphasized that the Ukrainian delegation managed to strengthen the text of the document with its amendments. In particular, Kyiv called for: 

  • impose targeted sanctions against Russian media outlets such as RT and its affiliates, as their activities violate journalistic ethics and should be considered a threat to the national security of member states;
  • introduce targeted sanctions against propagandists such as Margarita Simonyan, Olga Skabeyeva, Vladimir Solovyov and others, if this has not already been done;
  • recognize that the Russian Orthodox Church is used by the Kremlin regime as an instrument of Russian influence and propaganda.

AddendumAddendum

In addition, the Assembly also made recommendations to member states:

  • create proper independent media oversight regulators;
  • take measures to promote equal access to information for all, including women, youth and socially disadvantaged groups;
  • promote media and information literacy and invest in media and civic education programs to develop critical thinking;
  • ensure that public broadcasters are independent and have sufficient resources to fulfill their mission in the public interest;
  • increase transparency of media ownership and financial sources.

Recall

In the spring , the EU Council banned four more Russian media outlets - Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta - from broadcasting in the EU for spreading Russian propaganda and supporting Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
council-of-europeCouncil of Europe
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

