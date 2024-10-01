PACE adopts resolution on ROC and sanctions against Russian propaganda

PACE has adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against Russian propagandists and state media in Russia, as well as recognizing the Russian Orthodox Church as an instrument of Russian influence and propaganda. This was stated by a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Yevhenia Kravchuk, UNN reports.

Details

The resolution “Propaganda and Freedom of Information in Europe” was adopted with 117 votes in favor! - Kravchuk said in her post.

She explained that the document enshrines that Council of Europe member states must defend themselves against all forms of propaganda, including propaganda for war, incitement to genocide and other international crimes, hatred, terrorism and discrimination.

They should also be able to counteract and neutralize propaganda that contradicts the fundamental values of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Kravchuk emphasized that the Ukrainian delegation managed to strengthen the text of the document with its amendments. In particular, Kyiv called for:

impose targeted sanctions against Russian media outlets such as RT and its affiliates, as their activities violate journalistic ethics and should be considered a threat to the national security of member states;

introduce targeted sanctions against propagandists such as Margarita Simonyan, Olga Skabeyeva, Vladimir Solovyov and others, if this has not already been done;



recognize that the Russian Orthodox Church is used by the Kremlin regime as an instrument of Russian influence and propaganda.



AddendumAddendum

In addition, the Assembly also made recommendations to member states:

create proper independent media oversight regulators;

take measures to promote equal access to information for all, including women, youth and socially disadvantaged groups;



promote media and information literacy and invest in media and civic education programs to develop critical thinking;



ensure that public broadcasters are independent and have sufficient resources to fulfill their mission in the public interest;



increase transparency of media ownership and financial sources.



Recall

In the spring , the EU Council banned four more Russian media outlets - Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta - from broadcasting in the EU for spreading Russian propaganda and supporting Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.