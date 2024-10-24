Russian propagandist Montyan disbarred from practicing law in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Qualification and Disciplinary Commission deprived Tatiana Montyan of the right to practice law in Ukraine. She is accused of publicly calling against Ukraine and justifying Russian aggression.
Russian propagandist and well-known lawyer Tatyana Montyan was disbarred from practicing law in Ukraine.
UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Following a complaint from the Prosecutor General's Office, the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Zhytomyr Oblast Bar disbarred a lawyer from practicing law
The OGP recalled that in March 2013, prosecutors sent an indictment to court against a Russian propagandist who was a lawyer.
She is accused of making public calls for violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order of Ukraine, seizure of state power of Ukraine, changing the borders of the territory and state border of Ukraine, public denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as justification of war (Articles 109, 110, 111-1, 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
The investigation established that after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, since March 2022, the accused has been systematically speaking out on propaganda channels about the socio-political situation in Ukraine.
By ideologically justifying the existence of the self-proclaimed republics, it justified Russia's armed aggression. It publicly called for a violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order of Ukraine, changes in the boundaries of the territory and state border of Ukraine.
In February last year, the SBU served a notice of suspicion to pro-Kremlin propagandist Montyan.