Russian oil supplies fell to their lowest level since February

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
05:10 PM • 13518 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 43173 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 70368 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 99509 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 65301 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 55339 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 58988 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 55900 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 45890 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM • 42772 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1m/s
70%
743mm
Popular news
Syrskyi: Russia focuses efforts on four directionsJuly 8, 12:46 PM • 6026 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 78719 views
Fierce battles continue for Kamianske - Spokesperson for the Southern Defense ForcesJuly 8, 03:24 PM • 23139 views
18-year-old Ukrainian woman who disappeared in Italy found hanged04:54 PM • 7559 views
Ukraine gripped by large-scale air raid alert: MiG-31K take-off recorded08:09 PM • 4267 views
Publications
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 70368 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 78882 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 99509 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 210203 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 194548 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Spain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 164106 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 351296 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 186959 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 300870 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 320475 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Facebook
The Guardian

Russian oil supplies fell to their lowest level since February

Kyiv • UNN

 • 141 views

The volume of Russian seaborne oil supplies fell to 3.12 million barrels per day, the lowest figure since February 2025. This reduction is explained by a faster increase in refinery processing compared to production.

Russian oil supplies fell to their lowest level since February

Volumes of oil supplies extracted in Russia fell to their lowest level since February 2025. The reduction in exports is explained by a faster growth in refining volumes at refineries compared to production. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the four weeks to July 6, the average volume of sea oil supplies was 3.12 million barrels per day (3% less than in the period to June 29).

At the same time, oil production volumes increased by approximately 60 thousand barrels per day — approximately one third of the total increase in Russia's target production within OPEC+. At the same time, the volume of oil refining at Russian refineries increased by 140 thousand barrels per day.

The increase in production allowed to Russia under the OPEC+ agreement is limited by deeper cuts it has committed to make to compensate for past overproduction. Under current plans, the volume of these cuts will continue to grow until September, which is likely to further limit the amount of additional oil available for export.

- the post says.

As the publication writes, the drop in Russian oil exports highlights the widening gap between the larger declared increase in production by the OPEC+ group and the much smaller additional volumes that actually enter the international "black gold" market.

According to Bloomberg, according to ship tracking data and port agent reports, in the week to July 6, 30 tankers loaded 22.96 million barrels of Russian crude oil (the previous week, this figure was 21 million barrels loaded on 28 vessels).

Recall

Negotiations on lowering the price cap on Russian oil from $60 to $50 are ongoing. Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak reports that there is momentum for this decision.

Oil prices fall after unexpected OPEC+ production increase07.07.25, 08:10 • 1429 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Economy
Radio Liberty
OPEC
Bloomberg L.P.
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9