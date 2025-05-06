Russian oil prices have fallen to a two-year low in rubles

$41.600.11
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 16310 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 22041 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 52579 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41408 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 47740 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 88043 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47102 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 40599 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 57661 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130885 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Publications
Exclusives
Russian oil prices have fallen to a two-year low in rubles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4044 views

The average price of Urals and ESPO fell to 3,987 rubles per barrel, which is 40% lower than the Russian government's forecast for 2025. As a result, the government raised its budget deficit estimate for 2025.

Russian oil prices have fallen to a two-year low in rubles

The average price of Russian Urals and ESPO 2 oil mixture is 40% lower than planned by the Russian government for 2025.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The Russian oil price in rubles reached a two-year low, which is 40% lower than the level set by the Russian government for 2025.

According to Reuters' estimates, the average price of Russian Urals and ESPO oil fell to 3,987 rubles or $48.92 per barrel on May 2.

This is the lowest figure since May 2023. It is also significantly lower than the recently reduced government forecast of 5,281 rubles per barrel for the Russian oil blend.

Amid falling oil prices, the Russian government last week raised its budget deficit estimate for 2025 from 0.5% to 1.7% of gross domestic product.

Recall

The US President believes that Putin, after the fall in oil prices, will be more inclined to peace.

Oil prices rose in Asian trading, recovering from a drop to their lowest level since 2021.

Over the past day, oil prices fell by more than $2 a barrel due to OPEC+'s plans to accelerate production.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
OPEC
United States
Brent
