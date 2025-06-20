More than 45% of Russian armed forces officers serving in the reserve units of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces have no legal grounds for serving in the rear. Russian officers massively avoid the front, hiding in rear units. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense on Telegram.

Details

Official documents testify to officers hiding from the front in rear units, the Ukrainian intelligence says.

The documents, signed by the Chief of Staff of the Southern Military District, Lieutenant General Mikhail Zysko, revealed facts of unjustified transfer of more than 900 officers to rear units. Of these, at least 200 were appointed despite the already filled штатна чисельность підрозділів - the GUR message says.

Cases of unauthorized abandonment of service by these "reservists" are recorded.

The mass flight from the front line, formalized as a formal transfer to the rear, indicates demoralization and crisis in the Russian command staff. Realizing the scale of losses and the inevitability of their own death, the officers of the aggressor state are trying at all costs to avoid participating in hostilities - emphasized Ukrainian intelligence.

