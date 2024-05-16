The occupier, who fought in Ukraine, presented the host of the Russian program "Field of Wonders" Leonid Yakubovich with a downed drone, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

According to the Russian media, Rufet Rustamov, a participant in the Russian invasion of Ukraine from Novocherkassk, presented the host of Field of Miracles, Leonid Yakubovich, with a downed drone during a program dedicated to May 9.

Rustamov said that the drone was shot down by the "eagles" of the electronic warfare battalion of the 150th motorized rifle division." "Leonid Arkadievich, this is exclusive for you," the military officer said. "I brought the drone," Yakubovych said, seeing the gift.

In addition, the Russian media noted that on the same day, Yakubovich was presented with a bulletproof vest, a helmet with the symbols of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and a model of air defense.