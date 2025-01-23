Russian night attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties rises to 45

In Zaporizhzhia, 45 people were injured in a nighttime Russian attack, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"45 injured as of now. People continue to go to medical facilities after the nighttime enemy attack," Fedorov wrote.

Recall

According to the prosecutor's office, in the evening of January 22 and at 4:00 a.m. on January 23, the army of the aggressor country attacked the infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. The attacks were carried out using drones and ballistic missiles.