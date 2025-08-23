Russian missile strike on Mukachevo: large-scale fire at enterprise extinguished

A large-scale fire at an enterprise in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia, caused by a Russian attack on August 21, has been extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Mukachevo: fire at an enterprise, covering an area of 7000 sq. m, after Russian shelling, has been extinguished. Currently, emergency rescue units are carrying out final works, clearing debris and dousing structures to prevent re-ignition - reported the State Emergency Service.

13 rescuers and 4 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Addition

As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported, on August 21, Russian missiles hit the American FLEX factory complex in the city of Mukachevo.

Already 21 injured from the Russian attack in Mukachevo, the fire has not yet been extinguished