Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk: body fragments of third victim found

In Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, fragments of the body of the third victim, probably the grandmother of the deceased 23-year-old man, were found at the site of an enemy missile strike. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office on Sunday, UNN reports.

Yesterday the enemy fired rockets at Kramatorsk. One of the missiles hit a private house with three civilians inside. A 46-year-old mother and her 23-year-old son sustained life-threatening injuries - their bodies were unblocked. During the search and rescue operations, the remains of the body, probably of the deceased young man's grandmother, were found - the prosecutor's office said.

In addition, a married couple of pensioners who were injured in their own home were taken to the hospital - a man aged 78 and his 75-year-old wife.

More than 20 households and a car were damaged by the debris and blast waves.

On February 17, a watchman of a local school was killed in an enemy attack on Sloviansk , Donetsk region. His body was found under the rubble of the school destroyed by a shelling.