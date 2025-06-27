Russian missile attack on Samar: there are dead and wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A missile attack has been recorded in the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which caused a fire. Currently, there are reports of dead and wounded, information is being clarified.
In Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of an enemy missile attack on the city of Samar, there are dead and wounded, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
In the city of Samar, due to the missile attack, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. A fire broke out. We are clarifying the information.
