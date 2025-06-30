Russian military truck kills two people in a road accident near Moscow
Kyiv • UNN
In the Naro-Fominsk district near Moscow, a Russian military KAMAZ truck collided head-on with a Volkswagen passenger car. As a result of the incident, two people who were in the car died.
In Russia, a military truck collided with a car in the Moscow region. Both vehicles had a head-on collision. The truck wedged the sedan, which then crashed into the guardrail. Two people died. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.
Details
It is reported that the accident happened in the Naro-Fominsk district. A Kamaz truck collided almost head-on with a Volkswagen. Preliminary, the car was entering the road and the driver did not notice the truck.
Two people from the Volkswagen died, the truck driver was not injured.
