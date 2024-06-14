Russian military strikes 42 communities in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
On June 13, the Russian military conducted 42 attacks on populated areas in Ukraine's Sumy region, firing artillery, mortars, and mines at numerous locations.
On June 13, the Russian military fired 11 times at Sumy region, 42 times. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.
Details
- Myropilska community was shelled with artillery (6 explosions).
- There was machine gun and mortar fire in Druzhbivka community (20 explosions).
- Five mines were dropped on the Khotyn community.
- Artillery shelling was recorded in Yunakivska community (2 explosions).
- Krasnopilska community was hit with artillery (9 explosions).
