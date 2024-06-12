Russian troops shell several settlements in Sumy region, Ukraine

During the day, the Russians fired 14 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Forty-one explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, and Esmanska communities were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, reports UNN.

Details

▪️Новослобідська community: the enemy fired from artillery (10 explosions).

▪️Хотінська community: Russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.

▪️Великописарівська community: enemy FPV drone hits (1 explosion), artillery shelling (8 explosions).

▪️Білопільська community: a hit by an enemy FPV drone was detected (1 explosion).

▪️Краснопільська community: artillery shelling (4 explosions).

▪️Есманьська community: the enemy attacked with mortars (12 explosions) and launched an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

During the day, russians shelled Sumy region 15 times, causing 39 explosions