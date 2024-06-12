Russian troops shell several settlements in Sumy region, Ukraine
Russians fired 14 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, causing 41 explosions in several localities.
During the day, the Russians fired 14 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Forty-one explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, and Esmanska communities were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, reports UNN.
Details
▪️Новослобідська community: the enemy fired from artillery (10 explosions).
▪️Хотінська community: Russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.
▪️Великописарівська community: enemy FPV drone hits (1 explosion), artillery shelling (8 explosions).
▪️Білопільська community: a hit by an enemy FPV drone was detected (1 explosion).
▪️Краснопільська community: artillery shelling (4 explosions).
▪️Есманьська community: the enemy attacked with mortars (12 explosions) and launched an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).
