During the day, russians shelled Sumy region 15 times, causing 39 explosions

Details

During the day, russians fired 15 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 39 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Myropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Shalyhyne communities were shelled - Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Situation in the communities

Krasnopilska: russians used mortars (3 explosions) and artillery (6 explosions).

Bilopilska: occupants dropped ammunition from an enemy UAV (1 explosion).

Khotynska: 3 mines were dropped by the invaders on the territory of the community.

Velykopysarivska: the enemy attacked with mortars (4 explosions) and artillery (3 explosions).

Shalyhinska: enemy forces struck with FPV drones (3 explosions).

Myropilska: army of terrorists shelling with LNG (3 explosions) and artillery (9 explosions).

Novoslobidske: the enemy dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.

