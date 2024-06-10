In Sumy region, a robot was attracted to eliminate a large-scale fire at an enterprise

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 24216 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133360 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138731 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229038 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168452 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162108 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146916 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214769 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112821 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201533 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

In Sumy region, a robot was attracted to eliminate a large-scale fire at an enterprise

In Sumy region, a robot was attracted to eliminate a large-scale fire at an enterprise

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21777 views

In Romny, Sumy region, the Magirus Wolf R1 Tactical Robot was used to eliminate a large-scale fire in the workshop of an enterprise where combustible materials were stored.

In Romny, Sumy region, a MAGIRUS wolf R1 Tactical Robot was attracted to eliminate a fire in the workshop of an enterprise with a large amount of combustible materials. About it UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service. 

Details 

A fire in a two-story workshop building of a company in Romny is being extinguished. Due to the risk of structural damage inside the building, the SES specialists engaged the MAGIRUS wolf R1 tactical robot.

With its help, you can eliminate burning centers in hard-to-reach and dangerous places for rescuers.

Earlier UNN reported that in the city of Romny , Sumy region, one of the two-story workshops of the enterprise, which contains a large amount of combustible materials, caught fire. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesTechnologies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising