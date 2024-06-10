In Sumy region, a robot was attracted to eliminate a large-scale fire at an enterprise

In Romny, Sumy region, a MAGIRUS wolf R1 Tactical Robot was attracted to eliminate a fire in the workshop of an enterprise with a large amount of combustible materials. About it UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

A fire in a two-story workshop building of a company in Romny is being extinguished. Due to the risk of structural damage inside the building, the SES specialists engaged the MAGIRUS wolf R1 tactical robot.

With its help, you can eliminate burning centers in hard-to-reach and dangerous places for rescuers.

Earlier UNN reported that in the city of Romny , Sumy region, one of the two-story workshops of the enterprise, which contains a large amount of combustible materials, caught fire.